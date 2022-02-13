Jammu and Kashmir skier Arif Khan finishes 53rd in giant slalom discipline at Winter Olympics

Gaurav Kanthwal
Chandigarh, February 13
Jammu and Kashmir alpine skier Arif Mohammed Khan has finished 53rd with a timing of 1:22.35 in the giant slalom discipline of Alpine Skiing at the Winter Olympics 2022 in Beijing, China.
Arif needed a Top-30 finish to qualify for the final. Of the total 89 skiers in the event, only 54 managed to finish the race. Arif started at number 85.
The Jammu and Kashmir skier will now compete in the slalom event on February 16.
The 31-year-old Baramulla native is the only Indian to qualify for the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Meanwhile, the second run of the men's giant slalom has been postponed due to heavy snowfall and low visibility.
