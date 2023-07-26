Japan Open: Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy in last-16

PTI

Tokyo, July 25

Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy entered the pre-quarterfinals in the Japan Open Super 750 but it was curtains for Aakarshi Kashyap, who ran into Akane Yamaguchi in her very first outing, here today.

The tournament is taking place at the Yoyogi National Gymnasium.

In the men’s singles, Srikanth brushed aside Chou Tien Chen of Taiwan 21-13 21-13 to comfortably make the pre-quarters, while compatriot Prannoy defeated Li Shi Feng of China 21-17 21-13 to enter the Round of 16. Both are set to face each other in the next round.

In the women’s singles, Aakarshi failed to get past Japan’s Yamaguchi, losing 17-21 17-21.

In the women’s doubles, the pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand engaged in a battle against the Japanese duo of Sayaka Hobara and Suizu. Despite losing the opening game, the Indians prevailed 11-21 21-15 21-14 to enter the last-16 stage.

In the mixed doubles, Rohan Kapoor and N Sikki Reddy failed to build on their opening game exploits as they were ousted by the Taiwanese duo of Ye Hong Wei and Lee Chia Hsin 21-18 9-21 18-21.

