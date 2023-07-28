Japan open: Prannoy wins battle of Indians

Tokyo, July 27
India’s HS Prannoy prevailed in an all-Indian match after Lakshya Sen and the in-form men’s doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty sailed into the quarterfinals of the Japan Open Super 750 here today.
The 21-year-old Sen advanced to the quarters with a convincing 21-14 21-16 win over Japan’s Kanta Tsuneyama. Sen’s win over the 27-year-old Japanese took 50 minutes. Fresh from their triumph in the Korea Open, Satwiksairaj and Chirag also progressed to the last-eight stage with a 21-17 21-11 win over the Danish pair of Lasse Molhede and Jeppe Bay.
In the match between compatriots Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth, the former emerged victorious with a 19-21 21-9 21-9 win to advance.
