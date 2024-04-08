Japanese gp: Max back to winning ways

SUZUKA (Japan), April 7

World champion Max Verstappen got back to winning ways with a third straight pole-to-flag victory at the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix, leading teammate Sergio Perez across the line for a Red Bull 1-2.

The Dutchman suffered his first retirement since 2022 in Melbourne last time out to snap a nine-race winning streak but had no mechanical issues this week in a dominant performance to make it three wins from four races this season.

Verstappen, who becomes only the second driver to win three consecutive Japanese Grands Prix alongside seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, now has a 13-point lead in the driver standings over Perez.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, the winner in Australia two weeks ago, grabbed the final podium spot. — Reuters

