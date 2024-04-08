Japanese gp: Max back to winning ways

SUZUKA (Japan), April 7
World champion Max Verstappen got back to winning ways with a third straight pole-to-flag victory at the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix, leading teammate Sergio Perez across the line for a Red Bull 1-2.
The Dutchman suffered his first retirement since 2022 in Melbourne last time out to snap a nine-race winning streak but had no mechanical issues this week in a dominant performance to make it three wins from four races this season.
Verstappen, who becomes only the second driver to win three consecutive Japanese Grands Prix alongside seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, now has a 13-point lead in the driver standings over Perez.
Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, the winner in Australia two weeks ago, grabbed the final podium spot. — Reuters
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise policy scam: Delhi court denies interim bail to BRS leader K Kavitha
Special Judge Kaveri Baweja dismissed the plea, saying the s...
Over 90 dead as ferry sinks off Mozambique coast, Reports
Five people had been rescued out of nearly 130 believed to h...
Kangana Ranaut says ‘she doesn't consume beef, proud to be Hindu’ as her old tweet over ‘nothing wrong in eating it' surfaces
Says it is shameful that completely baseless rumours are bei...
TMC staged attacks on investigating agencies to protect corrupt: Narendra Modi in WB
Says ‘Syndicate Raj’ active in state | Central funds for poo...