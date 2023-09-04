Jasprit Bumrah becomes father; welcomes baby boy with wife Sanjana

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 4

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah became a father as he welcomed a baby boy with wife Sanjana Ganesan on September 4.

Taking to social media sites, X and Instagram, the cricketer wrote, “Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can’t wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it (heart emoji) - Jasprit and Sanjana.”

Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can’t wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it ❤️ - Jasprit and Sanjana pic.twitter.com/j3RFOSpB8Q — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 4, 2023

As soon as the news broke, congratulatory messages started pouring in for the couple.

Bumrah, currently participating in the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka, has returned to Mumbai and will not feature in India’s clash with Nepal on September 4.

He, however, will be back for the Super 4 matches.

Bumrah married Sanjana, a television presenter, in 2021.

#Cricket #Instagram #Jasprit Bumrah #Social Media