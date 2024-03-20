Jasprit Bumrah needs rest due to bowling action: Glenn McGrath

PTI

Chennai, March 19

Jasprit Bumrah needs an “off-season” since his bowling action with an “extensive effort” could result in ace India pacer suffering further injuries, warned legendary Australian pacer Glenn McGrath here today.

Bumrah spent a lengthy period on the sidelines after undergoing a surgery for back stress fracture in March 2023, while being already out of action since September 2022. In between, he also missed the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia as well as last year’s IPL.

“The last two strides that he takes, he just powers into the crease. Thus, his momentum increases, and that’s where he gets the pace,” McGrath said.

“Someone like Bumrah needs an off-season because he puts so much into every ball. With so much extensive effort, he needs a break. If he keeps playing, the amount of pressure created given the bowling action he has, he is bound to get injured, which he has in the past,” he added.

Meanwhile, McGrath backed Australian quicks Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, two of the costliest players in IPL auction history, to not get bogged down by the price tag.

