Javelin thrower DP Manu caught in dope net?

Vinayak Padmadeo
New Delhi, June 27
Javelin thrower DP Manu’s chances of participating at the Paris Olympics have dimmed after he was served with a provisional suspension. Manu was in the running to be the third Indian javelin thrower, after reigning Olympics champion Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena, for participation in the Games via the world ranking quota. Manu, who is currently ranked 15, was a sure shot but the suspension has cast a big doubt on his participation.
A source in the Sports Authority of India (SAI) confirmed that he has been caught up in the dope net. “It is confirmed that he has been served a notice although it is not clear whether it is a notice of charge or over some other violation,” the source added.
His name had featured in the initial list for the National Championships in Panchkula but is missing from the updated start list.
Incidentally, Manu holds the meet record with a throw of 84.35 metres in 2022.
Meanwhile, his coach Kashinath had a different take on his ward giving the event a miss, saying Manu is currently nursing an injury.
“Manu has a slight injury in the back which he picked up recently. It is not serious but we did not want to risk it and that is why he is not there in Panchkula for this meet,” the Army coach said. “He is currently in ASI (Army Sports Institute) Pune but we never had to rush him back as he is comfortably placed in the race to qualify so the decision to not participate was taken,” he added.
