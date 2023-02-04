Jay Shah at ACC meet to decide on Pakistan's Asia Cup hosting rights

New Delhi: BCCI secretary Jay Shah has flown to Bahrain for an emergent meeting of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), called at PCB chairman Najam Sethi’s behest to decide the fate of Pakistan’s Asia Cup hosting rights. If sources in the BCCI are to be believed, there is little to no chance of the Asia Cup being held in Pakistan in September. If at all, the tournament will either be shifted to UAE with PCB retaining the hosting rights or Sri Lanka could be the other option. “The BCCI’s stand will not change. We will not be travelling to Pakistan as we haven’t got any go-ahead from the government,” a BCCI source stated. It is also understood that the recent bomb blasts in Peshawar have again raised security concerns about holding cricket tournaments in Pakistan.
2007 T20 World Cup final hero Sharma retires
New Delhi: Former India medium pacer Joginder Sharma, who bowled the iconic match-winning final over in the 2007 World T20 summit clash against Pakistan, today announced retirement from all forms of cricket. The 39-year-old represented India in four ODIs and as many T20Is between 2004 and 2007, picking five wickets. He played domestic cricket for Haryana.
