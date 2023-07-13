Jay Shah, Zaka Ashraf clear air on Asia Cup

New Delhi, July 12
The much-anticipated Asia Cup games between India and Pakistan will be held in Sri Lanka as agreed upon by the previous dispensation of Pakistan Cricket Board, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal confirmed today.
Dhumal, who is in Durban for the ICC Chief Executives Meet (CEC), informed that BCCI secretary Jay Shah and new PCB management committee chairman Zaka Ashraf met ahead of the ICC board meeting on Thursday to finalise the Asia Cup schedule.
“There will be four games of league stage in Pakistan, followed by 9 games in Sri Lanka including both India vs Pakistan game and a third game if both teams reach the final,” Dhumal said.
