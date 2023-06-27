Jeddah will stage next Club World Cup

Zurich: This year’s Club World Club will be played in Jeddah, the home city of Saudi Arabian champions Al-Ittihad that has signed Karim Benzema. Al-Ittihad will be joined by the six continental club champions — including Champions League winners Manchester City — for the December 12-22 tournament. reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi flags off 5 Vande Bharat trains in Madhya Pradesh
This is for the first time so many Vande Bharat trains have ...
Bus service in Punjab affected as PRTC, Punbus contractual workers go on strike
The workers have shut functioning of 27 depots of the PRTC a...
5 arrested for Pragati Maidan robbery in Delhi
A delivery agent and his associate were robbed of Rs 2 lakh ...
Militant killed in encounter in J-K’s Kulgam
A security personnel is injured in the operation
Members of India Caucus introduce bipartisan legislation to fast-track weapons sales to India
Indian-American Democratic Congressmen Raja Krishnamoorthi, ...