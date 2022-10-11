‘Jeet ke bolo Tara ra ra’: Watch Shikhar Dhawan and boys dancing to hit Punjabi number after ODI series win over South Africa

Chandigarh, October 11
After wrapping up the ODI series against South Africa (2-1) with an emphatic win in Delhi, Shikhar Dhawan and his boys let their hair down by jiving to hit Punjabi number ‘Bolo tara ra ra…’.
A video of the impromptu celebration was shared by the Indian skipper on his Instagram account.
Watch it here:
View this post on Instagram
