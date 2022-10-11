‘Jeet ke bolo Tara ra ra’: Watch Shikhar Dhawan and boys dancing to hit Punjabi number after ODI series win over South Africa

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 11

After wrapping up the ODI series against South Africa (2-1) with an emphatic win in Delhi, Shikhar Dhawan and his boys let their hair down by jiving to hit Punjabi number ‘Bolo tara ra ra…’.

Video grab: shikhardoffical/Instagram

A video of the impromptu celebration was shared by the Indian skipper on his Instagram account.

Watch it here:

