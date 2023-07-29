Jeev aces tough conditions at Senior Open to lie fourth

Porthcawl (Wales): Jeev Milkha Singh aced challenging conditions on a tough golf course, carding a 2-under 69 to be tied-4th after the first round of the Senior’s Major, here. Jeev, who is making his second consecutive appearance having missed the cut last year, was 3-under and lying second behind the eventual leader Miguel Angel Jimenez.
London
Jemimah Rodrigues to play in the Hundred
India batter Jemimah Rodriogues has signed a last-minute deal to play for Northern Superchargers in the upcoming Hundred tournament in England, replacing Australia’s Heather Graham. Rodrigues thus became the fourth Indian player to feature in the Hundred this year,
Evian Les Bains (France)
Diksha, Aditi begin with modest even-par rounds
India’s Diksha Dagar and Aditi Ashok opened with a modest round of even-par 71 each on the first day of The Amundi Evian Championship here. The Indians were tied-50th, but well in line to make the cut.
Hamburg
Tough win for Ruud as Rublev suffers defeat
Casper Ruud fought back after being “destroyed” in the first set to beat Cristian Garin 1-6 6-2 6-2 at the claycourt Hamburg European Open, while Daniel Altmaier upset Andrey Rublev 6-2 6-2 in the second round.
Riyadh
Benzema scores on debut for Saudi’s Al Ittihad
Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema scored the winning goal as he made his debut for Saudi Champions Al Ittihad in their 2-1 win over Tunisian side Esperance in the Arab Club Champions Cup. Agencies
