Jeev, Chikka and Ahlawat tied-11th in Hong Kong Open

Hong Kong: Jeev Milkha Singh showed that he remains a force to reckon with and was the leading Indian alongside two youngsters — Veer Ahlawat and S Chikkarangappa — on the third day of World City Championship which has now been reduced to 54 holes. Jeev followed his second-round 4-under 66 with another strong display as he was 2-under in the third round. At 5-under, he is T-11th with Ahlawat and Chikka. Other Indians are Gaganjeet Bhullar (66) who is among the few who have completed their third round. He is 4-under and tied 20th.

Jammu

Manika, Sreeja move up with other seeds

Top-seeded Manika Batra and second-seeded Sreeja Akula made short work of their respective opponents in women's singles to enter the Round of 32 in the 84th Senior National Table Tennis Championships today.

Pune

Prachi Lohan is new national Epee champion

Haryana's Prachi Lohan won the women's Epee title at the 33rd Senior National Fencing Championship here today. Lohan, who had finished seventh in the 32nd edition in Amritsar, outplayed statemate Tanisha Khatri 15-14 in a close final.

New Delhi

Punjab Kings' injured Bairstow ruled out of IPL

England batsman Jonny Bairstow will miss the Indian Premier League season after failing to recover from surgery in time for the two-month tournament, his team Punjab Kings said today. Uncapped Australian batsman Matthew Short comes in as his replacement. Agencies