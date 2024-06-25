Jeev finishes tied-8th, Jyoti 14th on Legends Tour

Louth (Ireland)

Jeev Milkha Singh returned his best card for the week with a third and final round of 70 to pick up a top-10 finish at the OFX Legends on the Legends Tour of Europe. Jeev ended at 4-under 212 for a tied-8th finish. His final round included four birdies and two bogeys. Jyoti Randhawa (71-72-71) was 2-under and finished T-14th.

Beroun (Czech Republic)

Tvesa finishes T-25th in Czech Ladies Open

India’s Tvesa Malik shot a bogey-free final round of 5-under 67 to finish T-25 at the Czech Ladies Open golf tournament. Amateur Avani Prashanth and Vani Kapoor were T-33rd while 2023 champion Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Urs were T-43rd. Meanwhile, Aditi Ashok and Diksha secured qualification to the Paris Olympics. While it will be a third appearance for Aditi at the Olympics which is also the most for an Indian, Diksha will be competing for the second time.

Arlington (USA)

Pulisic leads US to 2-0 win over Bolivia in Copa America

Christian Pulisic’s third-minute goal set the stage for a convincing 2-0 victory for the United States over Bolivia in their opening Group C match at the Copa America. Folarin Balogun, with an assist from Pulisic, added another goal to the tally just before the half-time whistle. Maximilian Araujo, Darwin Nunez and Matias Vina scored as Uruguay thumped Panama 3-1 in their Group C match. Agencies

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Europe #Milkha Singh