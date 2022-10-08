Jeev Milkha Sing starts off with 72, lies 11th at Japan PGA Senior

Ibaraki

Indian golfer Jeev Milkha Singh started off well in challenging and wet conditions with an even-par 72 at the PGA Senior Championships Summit Cup here. The 50-year-old had a strong finish with birdies on the last two holes.

Bangkok

3 tied for lead after 1st round of LIV Golf in Thailand

Richard Bland, Branden Grace and Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra upstaged their more-illustrious opponents today to shoot 7-under 65s and share the lead after the first round of the LIV Golf Invitational-Bangkok. Marc Leishman and Ian Poulter were a stroke behind while Kim Sihwan, Brooks Koepka and Morgan Jediah were among those two behind.

Ostrava

Chahar injures ankle, India’s woes compound

The Indian ODI team has been dealt a blow as senior seamer Deepak Chahar is likely to miss the remaining two games due to a twisted ankle sustained during training before the first match against South Africa. — Agencies