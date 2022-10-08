Jeev Milkha Sing starts off with 72, lies 11th at Japan PGA Senior

Ibaraki
Indian golfer Jeev Milkha Singh started off well in challenging and wet conditions with an even-par 72 at the PGA Senior Championships Summit Cup here. The 50-year-old had a strong finish with birdies on the last two holes.
Bangkok
3 tied for lead after 1st round of LIV Golf in Thailand
Richard Bland, Branden Grace and Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra upstaged their more-illustrious opponents today to shoot 7-under 65s and share the lead after the first round of the LIV Golf Invitational-Bangkok. Marc Leishman and Ian Poulter were a stroke behind while Kim Sihwan, Brooks Koepka and Morgan Jediah were among those two behind.
Ostrava
Chahar injures ankle, India’s woes compound
The Indian ODI team has been dealt a blow as senior seamer Deepak Chahar is likely to miss the remaining two games due to a twisted ankle sustained during training before the first match against South Africa. — Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
50kg heroin worth Rs 360 crore seized from Pakistani boat off Gujarat coast
The boat has six crew members and is being brought to the st...
10 die, 24 injured in Maharashtra’s Nashik as bus hits truck, catches fire
The private bus, a 'sleeper' coach, had around 30 passengers
Man arrested, hunt on to identify 2 more Indian students in Surrey Strawberry Hill incident in Canada
A media release mentions that on September 11, a Surrey RCMP...
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3
The Rs 3 per kg increase in CNG price is the first hike in r...
Spurious syrup: All five accused on bail, cops yet to file challan
12 kids died in Udhampur in Jan 2020