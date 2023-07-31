Jeev Milkha Singh rises to 11th amid strong winds

PTI

Porthcawl (Wales), July 30

India’s Jeev Milkha Singh compiled a creditable even-par 71 to rise to tied-11th on a day when some of the star players at the Senior British Open suffered at the windswept Royal Porthcawl Golf Club. Jeev (69-77-71) was 4-over but only four shots behind leader Alex Cejka (68-71-74).

Finding four birdies to make up for his four bogeys, Jeev was one of the only seven players to shoot even-par, which was the best score of the day.

Cejka birdied the last hole to move into the lead as the German carded four birdies and seven bogeys.

“This was real Links golf, just the way I saw it on my first trip here as a 15-year-old,” said Jeev. “I am all excited and raring to go on the final day,” he added.

Aditi slips on third day

Evian Les Bain (France): Aditi Ashok had another rough round at a Major as she slipped to tied-57th after carding a 3-over 74 on Day 3 of the Amundi Evian Championship. France’s Celine Boutier carded a 4-under 67 to maintain her lead after three rounds. She leads by three strokes at 11-under.

#Milkha Singh