Jehan clinches second place in Formula 2 Sprint Race

Monaco: India’s Jehan Daruvala raced to his second Monaco podium in as many years after a hard-fought battle for the lead in the Formula 2 Championship’s Sprint race today. The 24-year-old, who races for Dutch team MP Motorsport, crossed the line behind Ayumu Iwasa in a safety car interrupted race.

Ahmedabad

World Cup schedule to be announced during WTC final

The schedule and venues for the upcoming 50-over World Cup in India is expected to be announced during the final of the World Test Championship in London, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said today after the board’s Special General Meeting (SGM) here.

Cromvoirt (Netherlands)

Sharma drops in second round but makes cut

India’s Shubhankar Sharma squandered his great start with a 2-over 74 in the second round of the KLM Open on the DP World Tour but still made the cut here today. Sharma, who shot 67 in the first round and was tied-5th, dropped to tied-23rd after the second round. Manu Gandas, who had a 71 on the first day, struggled to 79 in the second and crashed out early.

Almaty (Kazakhstan)

ISSF Shotgun World Cup: Bhowneesh ends fifth

Paris Olympics quota winner Bhowneesh Mendiratta found the going tough in the trap final as he finished fifth in the ISSF Shotgun World Cup here today. The 23-year-old, who was in joint lead after the first three rounds of qualification on Friday, came up with a 24 each in the remaining two rounds of the qualification today.

COLOGNE

Bayern Munich leave it late to win match and league

Bayern Munich snatched their 11th consecutive Bundesliga title in dramatic fashion with a final day 2-1 win at Cologne today courtesy of Jamal Musiala’s 89th minute goal, grabbing the trophy from the hands of rivals Borussia Dortmund. Agencies