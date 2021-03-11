Jehan secures maiden podium in Monaco

Monaco

India’s Jehan Daruvala took his fourth podium of the Formula 2 season with a second place finish at the Monaco street track. The 23-year-old chalked up the landmark result, his 11th Formula 2 podium, in Saturday’s sprint race. The Prema Racing driver had lined up third on the grid. “Standing on the podium in Monaco is a dream come true for any driver.,” said Daruvala, who is third in the standings.

New Delhi

Prachi bags bronze in Paracanoe World Cup

Para-canoeist Prachi Yadav created history by becoming the first Indian to clinch a bronze medal in the women’s VL2 200m event at the Paracanoe World Cup at Poznan, Poland. It is India’s best-ever performance in the event.

Dubai

Manisha wins twin gold at Fazza Para Badminton

Manisha Ramadass claimed two gold medals, while Paralympics champion Pramod Bhagat also secured the yellow metal at the 4th Fazza Dubai Para Badminton International here today. In women’s SU5 category, Manisha defeated Japan’s Akiko Sugino 21-17 21-11 and then combined with Mandeep Kaur to outwit Thailand’s Nipada Saensupa and Chanida Srinavakul 21-9 21-13. In the men’s singles SL3 final, Bhagat defeated compatriot Nitish Kumar 19-21 21-17 21-17.

New Delhi

Rudrankksh finishes 7th at shooting World Cup

India’s Rudrankksh Patil finished seventh in the men’s 10m air rifle competition at the ISSF World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, today. The 18-year-old Junior World Championship silver medallist had finished fourth in qualification.

Sydney

Indian boxer Sabari wins WBC Australasia Pro title

Indian pro boxer Sabari Jaishankar beat Australian champion Michael Pengue to win the WBC’s Australasia title in the welterweight division.

New Delhi

AIFF’s new elected body by September end: Quraishi

A newly-elected body of the All India Football Federation should be in place by September end and a modified constitution will be submitted to the Supreme Court by July 15, Committee of Administrators (CoA) member SY Quraishi said. “The election process will take six to eight weeks to complete. Then by the end of September, a newly-elected body should be in position,” said Qureshi.

Manchester

Rangnick severs ties with United to focus on Austria

Ralf Rangnick will not take up his role as a consultant at Manchester United, the Premier League club said today, because of the demands of his new job as Austria coach. Rangnick was due to move into a consultancy position after being United’s interim manager for the second half of the recently completed season. Erik ten Hag has been hired as United’s next full time manager and started this week.

Rome

Moto GP: Bagnaia holds off Quartararo to win Italian GP

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia held off a spirited challenge from reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha to win the Italian Grand Prix in front of his home fans today. Frenchman Quartararo did an outstanding job to finish second after starting sixth, while Aprilia Racing’s Aleix Espargaro came third. Quartararo extended his lead at the top of the riders’ championship, sitting eight points ahead of second-placed Espargaro. Agencies