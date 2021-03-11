In Brief

Jehan secures maiden podium in Monaco

Monaco

India’s Jehan Daruvala took his fourth podium of the Formula 2 season with a second place finish at the Monaco street track. The 23-year-old chalked up the landmark result, his 11th Formula 2 podium, in Saturday’s sprint race. The Prema Racing driver had lined up third on the grid. “Standing on the podium in Monaco is a dream come true for any driver.,” said Daruvala, who is third in the standings.

New Delhi
Prachi bags bronze in Paracanoe World Cup
Para-canoeist Prachi Yadav created history by becoming the first Indian to clinch a bronze medal in the women’s VL2 200m event at the Paracanoe World Cup at Poznan, Poland. It is India’s best-ever performance in the event.

Dubai
Manisha wins twin gold at Fazza Para Badminton
Manisha Ramadass claimed two gold medals, while Paralympics champion Pramod Bhagat also secured the yellow metal at the 4th Fazza Dubai Para Badminton International here today. In women’s SU5 category, Manisha defeated Japan’s Akiko Sugino 21-17 21-11 and then combined with Mandeep Kaur to outwit Thailand’s Nipada Saensupa and Chanida Srinavakul 21-9 21-13. In the men’s singles SL3 final, Bhagat defeated compatriot Nitish Kumar 19-21 21-17 21-17.

New Delhi
Rudrankksh finishes 7th at shooting World Cup
India’s Rudrankksh Patil finished seventh in the men’s 10m air rifle competition at the ISSF World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, today. The 18-year-old Junior World Championship silver medallist had finished fourth in qualification.

Sydney
Indian boxer Sabari wins WBC Australasia Pro title
Indian pro boxer Sabari Jaishankar beat Australian champion Michael Pengue to win the WBC’s Australasia title in the welterweight division.

New Delhi
AIFF’s new elected body by September end: Quraishi
A newly-elected body of the All India Football Federation should be in place by September end and a modified constitution will be submitted to the Supreme Court by July 15, Committee of Administrators (CoA) member SY Quraishi said. “The election process will take six to eight weeks to complete. Then by the end of September, a newly-elected body should be in position,” said Qureshi.

Manchester
Rangnick severs ties with United to focus on Austria
Ralf Rangnick will not take up his role as a consultant at Manchester United, the Premier League club said today, because of the demands of his new job as Austria coach. Rangnick was due to move into a consultancy position after being United’s interim manager for the second half of the recently completed season. Erik ten Hag has been hired as United’s next full time manager and started this week.

Rome
Moto GP: Bagnaia holds off Quartararo to win Italian GP
Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia held off a spirited challenge from reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha to win the Italian Grand Prix in front of his home fans today. Frenchman Quartararo did an outstanding job to finish second after starting sixth, while Aprilia Racing’s Aleix Espargaro came third. Quartararo extended his lead at the top of the riders’ championship, sitting eight points ahead of second-placed Espargaro. Agencies

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead in Mansa village a day after security cover curtailed

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi aide Goldy Brar claims responsibility

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala had 2 security personnel, private bulletproof vehicle; he travelled without them: Punjab DGP Bhawra

4
Trending

Songs say story: Moosewala had an inkling

5
Punjab

Police suspect involvement of gangsters in Sidhu Moosewala's murder

6
Pollywood

From singing gangster rap to being a down-to-earth friend, Sidhu Moosewala accrued as much fame as controversies

7
Punjab

30 rounds, singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead, day after security pruned

8
Diaspora

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar behind Sidhu Moosewala’s killing, says Punjab DGP

9
Punjab

'Lost a talented artiste with mass connect': Netizens react with disbelief on Sidhu Moosewala's death

10
Punjab

CM Bhagwant Mann 'shocked' by Sidhu Moosewala's murder, says guilty will not be spared

Don't Miss

View All
Monsoon likely to keep June 30 date with Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Monsoon likely to keep June 30 date with Chandigarh

UT’s draft cycling policy: Pedal to work for week, get fitness, half-day leave too!
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's draft cycling policy: Pedal to work for week, get fitness, half-day leave too!

India’s first drone-detection dog deployed at Attari
Punjab

India's first drone-detection dog deployed at Attari

Songs of Sidhu Moosewala sparked row, swelled fan base
Pollywood

Songs of Sidhu Moosewala sparked row, swelled fan base

Mansa: Musa village in mourning
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's village in Mansa in mourning

From singing gangter rap to being a down-to-earth friend, Sidhu Moosewala accrued as much fame as controversies
Pollywood

From singing gangster rap to being a down-to-earth friend, Sidhu Moosewala accrued as much fame as controversies

Sidhu Moosewala injured in firing incident at Mansa village
Punjab

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead in Mansa village a day after security cover curtailed

After being fed up of traffic, Bengaluru man seeks buyers for 3rd, 4th, 5th gears of friend’s car; Internet finds the sarcastic ad too relatable
Trending

After being fed up with traffic, Bengaluru man seeks buyers for 3rd, 4th, 5th gears of friend's car; Internet finds the sarcastic ad too relatable

Top News

Sidhu Moosewala killing LIVE updates: Family refuses to allow post-mortem on his body

Sidhu Moosewala shot dead LIVE updates: Family refuses to allow post-mortem on his body

30 rounds, singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead, day after security pruned

30 rounds, singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead, day after security pruned

Eight men armed with assault rifles attack singer; Waylaid n...

Nepal Army locates site where plane with 22 onboard crashed

Nepal Army locates site where plane with 22 onboard crashed

Canada-based gangster behind Moosewala’s killing, says DGP

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar behind Sidhu Moosewala’s killing, says Punjab DGP

Different weapons used in incident | SIT set up to probe mur...

Security of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala pruned despite IB report

Security of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala pruned despite IB report

But Punjab DGP defends it

Cities

View All

Despite nakas, snatchers having a field day in Amritsar

Despite nakas, snatchers having a field day in Amritsar

Punjab AAP MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur gets online threat

India's first drone-detection dog deployed at Attari

Amritsar: Markets managed by government call for ramping up fire-safety infrastructure

Securing the border youth with skills their aim

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

UT’s draft cycling policy: Pedal to work for week, get fitness, half-day leave too!

Chandigarh's draft cycling policy: Pedal to work for week, get fitness, half-day leave too!

Realtor, forest officials trade charges over illegal farmhouses in Chandigarh's periphery

Cops announce reward for info on attack on former Additional Commissioner (IT) in Panchkula

Chandigarh: Retired Brigadier loses Rs 5.23 lakh to online fraud

Monsoon likely to keep June 30 date with Chandigarh

Amid multiple claims, stringent pension rules for MPs, kin

Amid multiple claims, stringent pension rules for MPs, kin

Judge's wife found hanging at brother's flat in Delhi, 3 suicide notes recovered: Police

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram appears before CBI again

Man uses Delhi Police chief Rakesh Asthana’s photo to threaten advocate on WhatsApp; FIR registered

Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'

DC orders FIRs against 99 colonisers

DC orders FIRs against 99 colonisers

600 cops swoop down on 'drug haven' near Phillaur

Diarrhoea outbreak: 22-year-old dies, many taken ill in Garhshankar

Two snatchers held, 3 mobiles recovered

Thieves target house of retired bank employee

Ludhiana MC ignores poor condition of multi-storey parking lot

Ludhiana MC ignores poor condition of multi-storey parking lot

Private colony developed on common land in Giaspura

Mandi Ahmedgarh: Woman beats mother-in-law to death at Falaund village

Project to make Ludhiana rabies-free fails to take off

Ludhiana: Bathinda woman booked on extortion charges

SC finds doctor guilty of negligence, tells him to pay ~25L to deceased’s kin

SC finds doctor guilty of negligence, tells him to pay Rs 25L to deceased's kin

Work on recharging village ponds begins

All traffic signals to be replaced in Patiala by June-end: Civic body