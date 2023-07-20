Jemimah leads India’s revival

Mirpur, July 19
Jemimah Rodrigues made a career-high 86 before taking four wickets with her off-spin to set up a series-levelling 108-run win for India in the second women’s ODI of their three-match series against Bangladesh here today.
Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (52) and Rodrigues (86 off 78) forged a 73-run stand off 91 balls for the fourth wicket to take India to 228/8 after being put in to bat, a much improved batting effort following a shock loss in their first ODI.
Bangladesh made a poor start to the run chase before a 68-run stand off 92 balls between Ritu Moni (27 off 46) and Fargana Hoque (47 off 81) raised the prospect of a rare series win over India.
However, they both fell in quick succession as Bangladesh collapsed from 106/3 to 120 all out in 35.1 overs. Jemimah ended with remarkable figures of four wickets for three runs in 3.1 overs while leggie Devika Vaidya struck thrice.
Brief scores: India: 228/8 in 50 overs (Rodrigues 86, Harmanpreet 52; Khatun 2/41, Akter 2/37); Bangladesh: 120 all out in 35.1 overs (Fargana 47; Rodrigues 4/3). — PTI
India A beat Pak A
Colombo: Sai Sudharsan’s unbeaten 104 complemented pacer Rajvardhan Hangargekar’s 5/42 as India A crushed Pakistan A by eight wickets to end the league stage with an all-win record in the Emerging Asia Cup. After bowling Pakistan out for 205 in 48 overs, India reached the target in 36.4 overs.
