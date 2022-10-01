Indian women beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs in Asia Cup T20 opener

PTI

Sylhet, October 1

India beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs in their opening match of the women’s T20 Asia Cup here on Saturday.

Invited to bat, India posted 150 for six, riding on Jemmiah Rodrigues’ 53-ball 76.

In reply, Sri Lanka were all out for 109 in 18.2 overs with Dayalan Hemalatha (3/15), Pooja Vastrakar (2/12), Deepti Sharma (2/15) and Radha Yadav (1/15) taking wickets.

Brief Score:

India women: 150 for six in 20 overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 76; O Ranasinghe 3/32) Sri Lanka women: 109 all out in 18.2 overs (Hasini Perera 30; Dayalan Hemalatha 3/15, Pooja Vastrakar 2/12). PTI