Jodhpur resident arrested for bid to extort Rs 5 crore from Haryana IAS officer

Gurugram, March 9
Gurugram police have arrested a Rajasthan resident for trying to extort Rs 5 crore from Haryana IAS officer Anita Yadav.
He was offering to get her name cleared from the ongoing enquiry of ACB in Faridabad Municipal Corporation scam.
The accused identified as Rishi Sharma hails from Jodhpur. According to police, he has confessed to making the call.
He reportedly told police that he drunk-dialled Yadav after getting her number from Internet.
Virender Vij, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said, “He read about the scam, got the number from Internet and called the IAS officer. He will be produced in court on Friday.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fresh trouble for Manish Sisodia; ED arrests ex-Delhi deputy CM on money laundering charges
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says 'they have only one aim — to k...
Atishi is Delhi's new education minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj gets health
Atishi will handle education, PWD, power and tourism departm...
US intel community fears increased India-Pak, India-China tension and conflict
Noted under PM Modi leadership, India is more likely than in...
Over 11,200 tillers in Punjab to get ownership rights over land as President gives assent to Bill
Now, they will get all benefits like other land owners
2015 Kotkapura firing case: Ex-Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal, son Sukhbir move anticipatory bail pleas in Faridkot court
The petitions of the Shiromani Akali Dal leaders will be hea...