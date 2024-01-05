Johannesburg: India beat Afghanistan to enter U-19 Tri-Nation final

Johannesburg: Left-arm pacer Naman Tiwari returned with figures of 4/11 as India hammered Afghanistan by nine wickets to seal their final berth in the Tri-Nation Under-19 Tournament. Opting to bowl, India skittled out Afghanistan for 88 in 33 overs. Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla and Priyanshu Moliya bagged two wickets each. Opener Adarsh Singh scored a 39-ball unbeaten 52 as India cantered home with 227 balls to spare.
Bhubaneswar
Gymnastics Nationals: Dipa wins all-around gold medal
Railways gymnast Pranati Das had a memorable day, clinching two gold medals and finishing second in the all-around women’s category in the Artistic Gymnastics Senior National Championship. Olympian Dipa Karmakar, representing Tripura, bagged three medals, including gold in the all-around category.
New Delhi
Wrestling body to challenge suspension next week
A defiant Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) will challenge its suspension by the Sports Ministry in court next week and has also called for an Executive Committee meeting on January 16 to discuss the way forward. Citing violation of the National Sports Code and the WFI constitution, the government had suspended the newly-elected body on December 24. Agencies
