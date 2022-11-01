Johnson LIVing life king size

Doral, October 31

Dustin Johnson watched the final putt of his season roll in, pumped his right fist and waited for the party to begin. Another big celebration. Another big check, too.

Johnson drove the green on the 370-yard par-4 16th to set up an easy birdie that provided a bit of breathing room, Patrick Reed birdied his last hole to put their squad ahead for good and 4Aces GC captured the season-ending LIV Golf team championship at Trump National Doral on Sunday by one shot over Cameron Smith and Punch GC.

The victory capped a monster earnings year for Johnson, by far the biggest money-winner in the first year of the Saudi-backed LIV tour. Including his $18 million for winning the season-long individual title, Johnson finished with $35,637,767 in earnings.

“It’s been amazing,” Johnson said. “This whole season has gotten better and better and obviously this finale has been unbelievable.”

Johnson (70), Reed (70), Taylor Gooch (71) and Pat Perez (70) shot a combined 7-under 281 on the par-72 Sunday — and split $16 million.

Johnson wound up claiming 14% of the $255 million in purses and bonuses won by all players in LIV’s inaugural year, not including signing bonuses, which were massive and reported to be around $200 million for Phil Mickelson, and at least $100 million apiece for players like Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau. — AP