Johnson not for Warner’s SCG send-off

SYDNEY, December 3

Australia opener David Warner looks likely to get the Test farewell of his choice after being named in the 14-man squad for the opening clash in the three-match series against Pakistan today.

Warner said in June that he wanted to bring down the curtain on his 12-year career in the longest format after the third Test against the tourists in his home city of Sydney early next year.

His lack of recent Test runs, an average of less than 30 with just one century over the last two years, had threatened to stymie his plans but his contribution to Australia’s recent World Cup triumph looks to have secured his place in the squad.

The one minor surprise in a settled squad was the inclusion of Western Australian bowler Lance Morris, who would offer plenty of raw pace if he got the nod to make his Test debut in familiar conditions at Perth Stadium from December 14 to 18.

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon also returned to the squad in place of Todd Murphy after missing the back end of last year’s Ashes series with a calf injury. Otherwise, Australia retained the players who last year won the World Test Championship for the first time and retained the Ashes in England.

Criticised by Johnson

Warner’s decision to publicly announce his hope for a Sydney Cricket Ground farewell was met with strong criticism from his former Australia teammate, fast bowler Mitchell Johnson.

In a column in the West Australian newspaper today, Johnson took issue with Warner. “As we prepare for David Warner’s farewell series, can somebody please tell me why?” Johnson wrote. “Why a struggling Test opener gets to nominate his own retirement date? And why a player at the centre of one of the biggest scandals in Australian cricket history warrants a hero’s send-off?” — Agencies

#Australia #Pakistan