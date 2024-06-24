Jordan grabs hat-trick, England enters semis

Bridgetown: Pace bowler Chris Jordan celebrated his return to the England side with a hat-trick in the land of his birth to set the defending champions up for a crushing 10-wicket victory over the United States and a place in the semifinals. After dismissing the United States for 115 from 18.5 overs in their final Super Eight group match, England captain Jos Butler (83 not out), who effortlessly lofted five sixes in an over off left-arm slow bowler Harmeet Singh, and Phil Salt (25 not out), stroked their way to 117 without loss from 9.4 overs. After being asked to bat first, the United States lost their last five wickets in six balls. Reuters
USA
S Taylor c Ali b Curran 12
A Gous c Salt b Topley 8
N Kumar b Rashid 30
A Jones b Rashid 10
C Anderson c Brook b Jordan 29
M Kumar c Buttler b Livingstone 4
H Singh c Jordan b Curran 21
S van Schalkwyk not out 0
A Khan b Jordan 0
N Kenjige lbw b Jordan 0
S Netravalkar b Jordan 0
Extras: (w 1) 1
Total: (all out, 18.5) 115
FOW: 1-9, 2-43, 3-56, 4-67, 5-88, 6-115, 7-115, 8-115, 9-115
Bowling O M R W
Reece Topley 3 0 29 1
Jofra Archer 3 0 16 0
Sam Curran 2 0 23 2
Adil Rashid 4 0 13 2
Liam Livingstone 4 0 24 1
Chris Jordan 2.5 0 10 4
England
P Salt not out 25
J Buttler not out 83
Extras: (nb 1, w 8) 9
Total: (no loss, 9.4 overs) 117
FOW:
Bowling O M R W
Saurabh Netravalkar 2 0 21 0
Harmeet Singh 2 0 36 0
Nosthush Kenjige 2 0 19 0
Ali Khan 2 0 26 0
S van Schalkwyk 1.4 0 15 0
Player of the Match: Adil Rashid
