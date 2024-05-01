 Jos Buttler pushed for T20 WC-bound England players' withdrawal from IPL play-offs, says team's MD Rob Key : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Jos Buttler pushed for T20 WC-bound England players' withdrawal from IPL play-offs, says team's MD Rob Key

Jos Buttler pushed for T20 WC-bound England players' withdrawal from IPL play-offs, says team's MD Rob Key

The IPL play-offs are scheduled from May 21-26, clashing directly with England's four-match T20I series against Pakistan

Jos Buttler pushed for T20 WC-bound England players' withdrawal from IPL play-offs, says team's MD Rob Key

Jos Buttler. Reuters file



PTI

London, May 1

Captain Jos Butter pushed for withdrawal of English players from the Indian Premier League play-offs ahead of the T20 World Cup, the team's managing director Rob Key has revealed.

The IPL play-offs are scheduled from May 21-26, clashing directly with England's four-match T20I series against Pakistan.

The Buttler-led think tank wants the players be available for the final phase of preparation before defending champion England take on Ireland at Barbados on June 4.

“I asked him (Buttler) very early on in the piece and said, 'Look, as England captain, you're obviously going to have this series against Pakistan. How do you see it?' And straightaway, he said, 'No, no, I want to come back and start getting ready for the World Cup in that series that's just before it',” Key was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Buttler, who has hit two centuries for IPL table toppers Rajasthan Royals, will look for an encore with England after having captained them to their second T20 World Cup title win in 2022.

Besides Buttler, the players involved in both England's World Cup squad and the IPL are Phil Salt (Kolkata Knight Riders), Will Jacks and Reece Topley (Royal Challengers Bengaluru), Moeen Ali (Chennai Super Kings) and Sam Curran, Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone (Punjab Kings).

Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders are likely to be hit the most since both the teams are poised to make the playoffs.

The English stars' departure, though, may not hamper teams such as Punjab Kings and RCB as they are unlikely to make the final four.

According to Key, he had told the IPL-bound England players to be prepared for the scenario of leaving IPL early in order to be available for the Pakistan series.

“Look, there is a good chance that you'll be coming back (early),” he told the players before they departed for the IPL.

“There is a chance you could stay out there. We may feel that if you get through to an IPL final that, maybe, that's the best thing to do. It might be that if there's only one of you then you'd let you go on and do that… we have to keep it pretty fluid.”

The group stage of the IPL runs until May 19 and England are keen for their World Cup-bound players to have a few days together, before they set off for the Americas.

“You can't just call people back for no reasons: there are protections,” Key said on Tuesday after announcing England's squad.

“Without injury or England commitments, we couldn't say to Phil Salt, for example, come back and have a rest for the next 15 days. But there is a window just before an England series when you can bring players back for England duty or injury.”

