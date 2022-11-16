Jos Buttler retained by IPL franchise; Kane Williamson and Aaron Finch released

Reuters

New Delhi, November 16

T20 World Cup winning captain Jos Buttler and several of his England team mates have been retained by their Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises but Australia counterpart Aaron Finch and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson were released.

Inaugural champions and last year's runner-up Rajasthan Royals retained Buttler ahead of the December 23 players’ auction for next year's IPL.

Among his compatriots, all-rounder Moeen Ali was retained by four-time champions Chennai Super Kings, paceman Mark Wood will continue to represent Lucknow Super Giants and all-rounder Liam Livingstone will don Punjab Kings colour again.

Punjab also retained England batter Jonny Bairstow, who missed the T20 World Cup with a freak golf injury.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have released Williamson, while Kolkata severed ties with Australia 20-overs captain Finch.

Kolkata's three foreign recruits - Australia test captain Pat Cummins and the English duo of opener Alex Hales and wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings - have opted out of next year's IPL, citing national commitments.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians retained England speedster Jofra Archer, who has not played competitive cricket since July 2021 following a back stress fracture.

Mumbai, who finished last in the 10-team league last season, released Kieron Pollard after 13 seasons but immediately appointed the West Indies stalwart as their batting coach.

Delhi Capitals retained David Warner despite the opener's poor form in the T20 World Cup, where Australia could not make the semi-finals.

