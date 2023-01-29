Joshimath fallout: International ski event cancelled in Auli

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, January 28

The dangerous situation in Joshimath due to land subsidence there has dented the prospects of holding the International Alpine race — an International Ski Federation (FIS) graded tournament — in Auli on February 6 and 7.

With the state government declaring over 600 houses in Joshimath — around 7km from Auli — unsafe and evacuating residents, the local organisers have written to FIS, requesting the cancellation of the event.

It is learnt the organisers took the drastic step due to three reasons: One, they wanted to avoid bad press because of a possible mishap. Two, due to inadequate snow there at present, the venue is not ideal to host a prestigious international tournament. Finally, the ropeway that takes the visitors and ski enthusiasts from Joshimath to Auli has been shut due to damage caused by subsidence. “We were worried about bad publicity, so we informed FIS on January 16 that the tournament should not happen here,” Ski and Snowboard India secretary general Roop Chand Negi told The Tribune.

Nationals still on

However, the federation is hopeful of holding the Senior Alpine and National Championships in Auli next month. Officials are confident that a report from the state government next week will give the all-clear to the tournament, to be held from February 23.

“State Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj is keen and we are awaiting a few reports. Once we get the all-clear, we will notify all the participants,” Negi added.

Over 200 athletes are expected to come for the event and national coach Ajay Bhatt said the conditions are ripe for the meet. “We had to cancel the international event because the ropeway was shut,” Bhatt explained.