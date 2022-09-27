Nations League: Joy for Croatia, sorrow for France

Paris, September 26

Croatia and the Netherlands finished warming up for the World Cup in style on Sunday by winning their last Nations League games to qualify for the Final Four tournament next year.

Croatia topped Group A1 by winning 3-1 in Austria to relegate the hosts to the second tier of the Nations League, while the unbeaten Dutch defeated visiting Belgium 1-0 and won Group A4 with 16 points — six more than second-placed Belgium.

Netherlands’ Virgil van Dijk celebrates scoring the winner against Belgium. Reuters

Defending Nations League and World Cup champion France lost 2-0 in Denmark but avoided relegation because of Austria’s defeat.

It was the last match for the World Cup-bound teams before the competition starts in Qatar on November 20. Qatar are in the Netherlands’ group at the World Cup along with Ecuador and Senegal.

The French and the Danes will meet again in Qatar with Tunisia and Australia also in their group.

The World Cup could be the last international tournament for 37-year-old Croatia midfielder Luka Modric, and he’s in good form. The Croats led after six minutes in Vienna when their veteran captain was left unmarked inside the penalty area and rifled home.

Austria equalised three minutes later through midfielder Christoph Baumgartner’s glancing header, but second-half goals from forward Marko Livaja and central defender Dejan Lovren sealed a memorable win for Croatia, who have Belgium, Canada and Morocco in their World Cup group.

Denmark finished in second place on 12 points and a point behind Croatia after beating a sloppy and injury-depleted France side 2-0 at home. Les Bleus finished third, one point ahead of the Austrians, but coach Didier Deschamps’ team won only one of their six games and scored just five goals — the least in the group. — AP

