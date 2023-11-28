Jr Asia Pacific Rally: Chandigarh’s Jahaan Singh Gill wins maiden title

Tribune News Service

Danau Toba (Indonesia), November 27

Jahaan Singh Gill underlined his supremacy by clinching the prestigious FIA Junior Asia Pacific Rally Championship title here on Sunday.

It was the maiden outing for the 22-year-old in the Asia Pacific Rally Championship. Chandigarh’s Jahaan has been in stellar form at the domestic circuit and recently sealed the Junior National Rally Championship in Coorg. “I am really happy with this achievement,” said Jahaan, who was driving for JK Tyre Motorsport. “The stages were already very tricky and rain made it worse. But we held our act together and managed to end on the podium,” he added.