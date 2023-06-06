Jr Asia Cup Hockey: India fight back to beat Malaysia 2-1

Kakamigahara (Japan), June 5
India came from behind to register a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Malaysia as they continued their winning momentum in the women’s Junior Asia Cup hockey tournament here today.
Mumtaz Khan (10th minute) and Deepika (26th) turned out to be the saviours for India after Malaysia took an early lead in the sixth minute through Dian Nazeri. The win meant India, who hammered Uzbekistan 22-0 in their tournament opener, remained on top of Pool A.
India will next play South Korea in their third pool match tomorrow. South Korea also have six points from two games but sit behind India due to inferior goal difference.
