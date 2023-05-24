Jr Hockey Asia Cup: India look to stick to winning

PTI

Salalah (Oman), May 23

India will aim to qualify for this year’s World Cup when they begin their title defence against Chinese Taipei in hockey’s Junior Asia Cup here tomorrow.

The tournament, being a platform for young players in the continent to showcase their skills, is also important as the top-three finishers will qualify for the Junior World Cup, scheduled to be held in Malaysia in December.

India are the most successful side in the history of the tournament alongside Pakistan, with both countries having lifted the trophy three times each.

India have been grouped in Pool A along with Pakistan, Japan, Thailand and Chinese Taipei, while Pool B comprises hosts Oman, South Korea, Malaysia, Bangladesh and Uzbekistan.

Captain Uttam Singh said playing against the senior India team in Bengaluru had prepared them well for the tournament. “Junior Asia Cup is a big opportunity for us to prove our mettle and implement everything that we have worked on during training sessions,” he said today. “Given the good international exposure that we have gained in the last couple of years and the recent practice sessions that we had in SAI Centre, Bengaluru, where we also played against the senior team to hone our skills.”

India vice-captain Boby Singh Dhami said the title triumph at the Sultan of Johor Cup last year was a huge morale-booster for the side. “With the World Cup spots up for grabs, we are aiming to give our all on the field. The victory at the Sultan of Johor Cup last year has proven to be a big confidence-booster for us. I believe we are capable of beating any team in the tournament,” he said.