Jr Shooting Worlds: Kamaljeet blooms with two gold

PTI

New Delhi, July 24

The 19-year-old Kamaljeet helped India pick up two more gold medals on the final day of ISSF Junior World Championship in Changwon, South Korea, as he won both the men’s 50m pistol individual and team events today.

India thus finished second behind China with 17 medals — six gold, six silver and five bronze. China won 28 medals.

In the women’s 50m pistol event, Tiyana won silver with a 519, just a point behind Aliyeva Khanna.

