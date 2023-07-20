Jr Shooting Worlds: Silver for skeet shooters

PTI

New Delhi, July 19

The Indian pair of Harmehar Singh Lally and Sanjana Sood today bagged a silver medal in the skeet mixed team event of the ISSF Junior World Championships in Changwon, South Korea.

Harmehar and Sanjana had to endure a gruelling 52-shot shoot-off, which they won 26-24, en route the final in which they lost 38-43 to the Italian duo of Andrea Galardini and Sara Bongini.

The Indians shot a combined 140 out of 150 in the qualification but found themselves tied for the second place with the American pair of Benjamin Keller and Jessi Griffin. The Italians had topped the 16-team field with a score of 141.

In the shoot-off, the Indian and the American pairs did not miss a single target for the first 48 shots.

As the Indians nailed their 25th and 26th double, the Americans finally missed to settle for a bronze medal.

In the final, Harmehar and Sanjana missed five of their first 16 targets against the Italians’ two.

Overall, both Harmehar and Sanjana missed five of their 24 targets each in the final, whereas the Italians missed five overall to coast to victory.

In the men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) event, Sartaj Singh Tiwana grabbed the final eighth qualifying spot with a tally of 584, but finished fourth eventually to miss out on a medal. In the women’s 25m pistol, Payal Khatri finished fourth in the final.