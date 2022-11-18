Jr women’s pistol team wins gold

PTI

New Delhi, November 17

The Indian junior women’s pistol team comprising Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Shikha Narwal won a gold medal in the 15th Asian Airgun Championship in Daegu, South Korea, today.

It took India’s gold count to 23, with one day of the competition remaining.

The trio beat South Korea’s Kim Minseo, Kim Juhee and Yang Jiin 16-12 in the final.

In the women’s 10m air pistol team event, Rhythm Sangwan, Palak and Yuvika Tomar won silver after going down 12-16 to South Koreans Kim Jangmi, Kim Bomi and Yoo Hyunyoung.

Manu, Esha and Shikha made the final after shooting through two rounds of qualification. In the first, they topped the field with a score of 862, equalling the Asian record in the event.

They remained on top in the second as well with a 576. South Korea followed with a score of 572. The final proved to be a tussle but the Indian trio managed to fend off their opponents in the end.

In the senior event, Rhythm, Palak and Yuvika came fourth in the first qualification round with a score of 854, before topping Round 2 to make the gold medal match. They shot 578 to South Korea’s 576, who finished second.

In the final, the South Koreans got the better of the Indians to claim gold. Singapore won bronze in the event.