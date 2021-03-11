Judokas leave for Spain following MEA intervention

New Delhi: A 36-member Indian judo team today left for Spain to participate in the European Open, starting Saturday after securing visas for their travel following intervention of Ministry of External Affairs. The contingent, including 15 men and as many women judokas besides six coaches and support staff, initially struggled to get visas.

New Delhi

Now, Ghosh moves Delhi HC over exclusion from squad

Swastika Ghosh today became the third table tennis player to approach the Delhi High Court over exclusion from India’s Commonwealth Games squad. “She is number four as per the selection criteria and should be in the team,” said the father. Diya Chitale and Manush Shah had also sought the HC’s intervention in the matter.

Madrid

Gattuso to coach Valencia for next 2 seasons

Italian coach Gennaro Gattuso agreed to take charge of Spanish club Valencia today for the next two seasons. The 44-year-old Gattuso replaced Jose Bordalas after he was fired last week.

Cape Town

SA boxer who became disoriented in fight dies

South African boxer who became disoriented during a fight and walked away from his opponent toward an empty corner of the ring while throwing punches has died of a brain injury.

Stuttgart (Germany)

Murray defeats Bublik to reach quarterfinals

Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray defeated Alexander Bublik 6-3 7-6 (4) today to reach the Stuttgart Open quarterfinals. Oscar Otte upset Denis Shapovalov 7-6(6) 7-6 (4). Agencies