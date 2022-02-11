Hockey: Newcomer Jugraj Singh impresses against South Africa

Chandigarh, February 10
Defender Jugraj Singh began his international journey in great fashion, winning the Player of the Match award in only his second match for the Indian senior men’s hockey team.
The 25-year-old drag-flicker from Punjab scored a hat-trick from penalty corners in India’s 10-2 victory against hosts South Africa in the Pro League in Potchefstroom on Wednesday. “I am really happy to have scored a hat-trick. I was feeling good when I got the opportunity to take the penalty corners,” he said.
India will finish their four-match assignment in South Africa with matches against France on Saturday and the host team on Sunday.
Drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh and forwards Gursahibjit Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh and Abhishek were the other scorers for India on Wednesday. —
