Julius Baer Cup: Magnus Carlsen opens up lead against Arjun Erigaisi in final

New York, September 25
World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen took a two-point lead after the opening match of the final against Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi in the Julius Baer Generation Cup rapid online chess tournament. The Norwegian leads 2.5-0.5 in the two-match final. The 19-year-old Indian needs to win the second four-game match to take the final to the blitz tie-break.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 IIT students among 7 killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu
Victims were residents of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana...
Rupee falls 43 paise to all-time low of 81.52 against US dollar
The strengthening of the American currency and risk-averse s...
Row over Assam chief minister, Sadhguru's Kaziranga park night jeep safari
Did not break any law, says Assam CM after FIR filed against...
Delhi court grants interim bail to Jacqueline Fernandez in money-laundering case
Special Judge Shailendra Malik grants Fernandez the relief o...
Jaishankar takes dig at American media for ‘biased’ India coverage
The External Affairs Minister slams the mainstream American ...