Julius Baer Cup: Magnus Carlsen opens up lead against Arjun Erigaisi in final

New York, September 25

World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen took a two-point lead after the opening match of the final against Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi in the Julius Baer Generation Cup rapid online chess tournament. The Norwegian leads 2.5-0.5 in the two-match final. The 19-year-old Indian needs to win the second four-game match to take the final to the blitz tie-break.

