Julius Baer Cup: Lone wolf Arjun Erigaisi in semifinals

New York, September 23
Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi edged out fellow teenager Christopher Yoo of the USA in the quarterfinals via tie-breaker to reach the last-four round of the Julius Baer Generation Cup online rapid chess tournament.
R Praggnanandhaa, however, crashed out after losing 1-3 to Germany’s Vincent Keymer.
World champion Magnus Carlsen, who beat USA’s Levon Aronian in the quarterfinals, will next face the 17-year-old Keymer while Erigaisi will take on Vietnam’s Liem Quang Le in the other semifinal
Erigaisi and Yoo were locked 2-2 after the four rapid games. The Indian won the opening game before his opponent bounced back to level the scores. The next two games also panned out the same way.
In the blitz tie-break, Erigaisi won the first game to seize the advantage and drew the second to progress to the semifinals.
Praggnanandhaa suffered a setback when he went down in the opening game to Keymer. The next two games ended in draws. With the 17-year-old Indian needing a win to force a tie-break, the German scored a 42-move victory to seal a spot in the semifinals.
Carlsen ousted Aronian 3-1 despite losing the opening game to continue his superb run. He had lost only one game in the preliminary phase, when he retired after just two moves against Hans Niemann.
Le eliminated Niemann 2.5-1.5 in the quarterfinals, closing out the match with a decisive win in the fourth game following three consecutive draws. In the semifinals, the players will take part in two sets of four-game matches.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid war of words between Punjab governor and CM, govt says issues like GST, stubble burning to be taken up during Vidhan Sabha session
Banwarilal Purohit reminds Bhagwant Mann of Articles 167, 16...
Chandigarh University video leak case: Army man, alleged to be main suspect, arrested from Arunachal
A girl student and two men from Himachal have already been a...
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of young woman found; BJP leader, son expelled as outrage grows
Administration starts demolishing Vanantara resort in Pauri,...
Farmers lift road blockade on NH-44 in Haryana after govt intervention
Farmers under Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) had on ...
Himachal voters have made up mind to repeat BJP government like in UP, Uttarakhand: PM Modi
Modi addressed a rally of the BJP youth wing in Mandi via vi...