junior Asia Championships: Junior shuttlers Unnati Hooda, Anish Thoppani settle for silver

PTI

New Delhi, December 4

Indian shuttlers Unnati Hooda and Anish Thoppani signed off with silver medals at the Junior Asia Championships in Nonthaburi, Thailand, today. The men’s doubles pair of Arsh Mohammad and Sanskar Saraswat also finished second-best as the Indian contingent finished with three silver and two bronze medals.

Unnati, who is the first Indian to reach the U-17 women’s final of the continental championship, went down 18-21 21-9 14-21 against Sarunrak Vitidsarn of Thailand.

Anish lost 8-21 24-22 19-21 to Chung-Hsiang Yih in the U-15 boys’ singles final.

Arsh and Sanskar lost 13-21 21-19 22-24 to Chinese Taipei’s Lai Po-Yu and Yi-Hao Lin in the U-17 final.