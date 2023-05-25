Junior Asia Cup Hockey: India show no mercy, maul Chinese Taipei 18-0 in opener

PTI

Salalah (Oman), May 24

Defending champions India started their Junior Asia Cup hockey campaign on a rousing note with a thumping 18-0 win over minnows Chinese Taipei at the Sultan Qaboos Youth Complex here today.

The Indians toyed with the Chinese Taipei defence, scoring goals at will. Araijeet Singh Hundal (19th, 19th, 30th, 59th minutes) and Amandeep (38th, 39th, 41st) scored a hat-trick each, while Boby Singh Dhami (10th, 46th) and Aditya Arjun Lalage (37th, 37th) and skipper Uttam Singh (10th, 59th) found the back of the net twice. Sharda Nand Tiwari (11th), Angad Bir Singh (37th), Amir Ali (51st), Chandura boby Poovanna (54th) and Yogember Rawat (60th) were the other scorers in a lopsided Pool A contest.

India next play Japan tomorrow followed by an encounter against Pakistan on Saturday and Thailand on Sunday.