Junior Asia Cup Hockey: India show no mercy, maul Chinese Taipei 18-0 in opener

Salalah (Oman), May 24
Defending champions India started their Junior Asia Cup hockey campaign on a rousing note with a thumping 18-0 win over minnows Chinese Taipei at the Sultan Qaboos Youth Complex here today.
The Indians toyed with the Chinese Taipei defence, scoring goals at will. Araijeet Singh Hundal (19th, 19th, 30th, 59th minutes) and Amandeep (38th, 39th, 41st) scored a hat-trick each, while Boby Singh Dhami (10th, 46th) and Aditya Arjun Lalage (37th, 37th) and skipper Uttam Singh (10th, 59th) found the back of the net twice. Sharda Nand Tiwari (11th), Angad Bir Singh (37th), Amir Ali (51st), Chandura boby Poovanna (54th) and Yogember Rawat (60th) were the other scorers in a lopsided Pool A contest.
India next play Japan tomorrow followed by an encounter against Pakistan on Saturday and Thailand on Sunday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Soul of democracy sucked out’: 19 parties to skip Parl opening
14 NDA partners slam boycott, ask Oppn to reconsider decisio...
Manmohan too opened Assembly complexes
Launched world’s first green building in TN