Junior hockey team secures shootout win over Germany

Breda (Netherlands): India concluded their junior hockey teams’ tour of Europe with a gritty shootout win over Germany by the men’s side, while the women were held to a 2-2 draw by Orange Rood club. The men’s team won 3-1 on penalties after a 1-1 stalemate in the regulation time. Gurjot Singh, Dilraj Singh and Manmeet Singh scored in the shootout after Mukesh Toppo struck off a rebound from a penalty corner in the 33rd minute.

Athens

Olympiakos beat Fiorentina for first European title

Setting off wild celebrations in Athens, Olympiakos won Greece’s first European club title by beating Fiorentina 1-0 with a goal in extra time of the Europa Conference League final. Ayoub El Kaabi provided the dramatic ending, diving to nudge in a last-gasp goal in the second period of extra time, with fans erupting in celebration after a lengthy wait for a VAR check for offside.

Fort Lauderdale

Messi scores but Miami’s unbeaten streak ends

Lionel Messi scored yet again. It was the lone highlight for Inter Miami as their 10-match Major League Soccer winning streak ended with a 1-3 loss to an Atlanta United side that got their first league win in nearly two months.

Copenhagen

Eriksen completes fairytale return to Denmark’s squad

Playmaker Christian Eriksen, whose last outing at the European Championship for Denmark ended in a heart attack witnessed by millions watching around the world, has been included in Kasper Hjulmand’s squad for Euro 24 in Germany. Eriksen sent fans into shock in 2021 when he sank to the turf in the Danes’ Euro opener against Finland. Agencies

