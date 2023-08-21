Junior men’s hockey team loses to Germany

Dusseldorf

Sudeep Chirmako’s twin strikes were not enough as the Indian junior men’s hockey team lost 2-3 to Germany in the 4 Nations Tournament here. The junior women’s team came from behind to score a 3-3 draw against England.

Dalian (China)

Anahat clinches gold in Asian Junior Squash

India’s Anahat Singh clinched the gold medal in the U-17 category of the Asian Junior Squash Individual Championships. The 15-year-old defeated Hong Kong’s Ena Kwong 3-1 in the final. She had beaten Malaysian players Doyce Lee and Whitney Isabelle Wilson in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively.

Galgorm (Northern Ireland)

Diksha, Manu aim for top-10 finish at World Invitational

Diksha Dagar stayed focussed to compile a steady even-par 72 but slipped to tied-11th after the third day of the World Invitational tournament. Diksha made the second cut as the third round cut fell at 4-over with 38 players making it through to the final day. In the men’s segment, Manu Gandas was tied-10th after a round of 70 on the third day and he also made the third round cut which fell at 2-over.

Newcastle

Lahiri again shoots 69, in sixth place at Newcastle

Anirban Lahiri added a second straight 69 on a moving day and was tied-sixth with one more round to go in the International Series England. Lahiri was three shots behind leader Andy Ogletree (67), who was on nine-under. Among the other Indians, Ajeetesh Sandhu (71) was tied-26th, Gaganjeet Bhullar (75) was tied-57th, while veteran Jyoti Randhawa (81) was 75th.

London

Man City see off Newcastle, Man United lose at Spurs

Premier League champions Manchester City racked up a club-record 17th successive home win in all competitions but had to graft to a 1-0 victory over Newcastle United on Saturday. Manchester United went down 0-2 at Tottenham Hotspur. Chelsea flattered to deceive in a 1-3 away loss at West Ham United today.

Miami

Messi magic lifts Inter Miami to Leagues Cup title

Inter Miami beat Nashville SC in a thrilling Leagues Cup final on Saturday after a 1-1 tie was settled by a marathon 10-9 penalty shootout, as Lionel Messi extended his winning streak since joining the MLS side to seven games. The trophy is Messi’s 44th, the most by any player. — Agencies

