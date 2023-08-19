Junior men’s hockey team outclasses Spain 6-2

Dusseldorf: The Indian junior men’s hockey team began its campaign at the 4-Nations Tournament with a thrilling 6-2 win over Spain here today. Rohit (28th, 45th minutes) and Sudeep Chirmako (35th, 58th) scored a brace each, while Amandeep Lakra (25th) and Boby Singh Dhami (53th) were the other goal getters for India.

Paris

Archer Jyothi makes semis in World Cup Stage 4

Indian compound archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam remained in the medal hunt after reaching the semifinals in World Cup Stage 4. Jyothi defeated Dafne Quintero of Mexico 147-144 to set up a semifinal clash against Ella Gibson of Britain. Ella eliminated the recently-crowned world champion Aditi Swami in the quarterfinals 148-135.

Newcastle

Lahiri shoots 70 to be tied-16, best among Indians

Fresh from his second place finish at the Liv Series event in Bedminster, Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri carded a hat-trick of birdies on the back-nine to be placed tied-16th at the International Series England. Lahiri was at 1-under 70. There are 15 Indians in the event. Ajeetesh Sandhu (71) was T-40, while Rashid Khan (73) was T-71. Veterans Jeev Milkha Singh and Jyoti Randhawa were further behind after shooting 74s.

Galgorm (Northern Ireland)

Solid start for Gandas and Diksha in World Invitational

Indian golfers Diksha Dagar and Manu Gandas were off to fine starts in the World Invitational. Diksha shot a 1-under 71 to be tied-13th in the women’s section, while Gandas carded a 5-under 67 to be tied-second in the men’s section. Agencies

