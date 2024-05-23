Junior women’s hockey team beats Dutch club 2-0

Breda (Netherlands): Hina Bano and Kanika Siwach scored a goal each as the Indian junior women’s hockey team began its tour of Europe with a 2-0 win against Netherlands club Bredase Hockey Vereniging Push. The team will next play against Belgium.
Sharjah
Arjun held by Sarana in Sharjah Masters
Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi (5.5 points) was held to a draw, while a second straight loss for Aravindh Chithambaram (5) almost ended the Indian hope in the Sharjah Masters chess tournament. Iran’s Bardiya Daneshvar, USA’s Sam Shankland and Russia’s Volodar Mulzin emerged as the co-leaders on six points with just one round remaining.
London
Pochettino leaves Chelsea after one year as manager
Mauricio Pochettino has left Chelsea by mutual consent, the Premier League club said. Pochettino spent just one season as manager at Stamford Bridge and endured a troubled campaign in which he failed to secure qualification for the Champions League.
Los Angeles
US take morale-boosting win over Bangladesh
USA savoured a confidence-boosting, five-wicket win over Bangladesh in a T20I World Cup warmup, just over a week out from co-hosting the tournament. Former New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson and Harmeet Singh, who played under-19 cricket for India, helped USA chase down Bangladesh’s 153/6.
New Delhi
Neeraj Goyat faces Brazil’s Whindersson Nunes
Seasoned Indian professional boxer Neeraj Goyat will square off against Brazilian Whindersson Nunes as part of the under-card for the much-anticipated showdown between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul on July 20.
Jyvaskyla
Tejas sets men’s 110m hurdles NR in Finland meet
Tejas Shirse smashed the men's 110m hurdles national record while winning gold at the Motonet GP series with a time of 13.41 seconds. He broke the previous NR of 13.48s set by Siddhanth Thingalaya. Agencies
