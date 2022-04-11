Junior Women’s Hockey WC: India look to recreate 2013 magic against England in bronze-medal match

We can’t afford to let go off chances against England, says Ishika Chaudhary

Junior Women’s Hockey WC: India look to recreate 2013 magic against England in bronze-medal match

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock

PTI

Potchefstroom (South Africa), April 11

Their dream of winning a maiden FIH Junior Women’s Hockey World Cup title shattered, India need to lift their morale quickly to match their best-ever third place finish when they take on England in the bronze medal tie here on Tuesday.

India had a memorable campaign in the tournament till the semifinals, where they lost 0-3 to three-time champions, the Netherlands.

India had an unbeaten run in the pool stages, which include a 2-1 win over Germany, a side which will play the Dutch in the title clash.

But the title chance now out of their grasp, the Indians would look to at least finish on the podium, like they did in the 2013 edition in Monchengladbach, Germany.

Back in the 2013 women’s Junior World Cup, it was the Netherlands who had defeated India 3-0 in the semifinals and the Indian team, led by Sushila Chanu, then had faced England in the bronze medal tie, which they eventually won after a tense shootout.

But it remains to be seen whether the Salima Tete-led side can recreate the 2013 script on Tuesday.

Tete was visibly disappointed with the team’s effort against the Netherlands.

“We are quite disappointed from our match against Netherlands. We created so many chances but could not convert. It just felt like it wasn’t our day,” she said.

But the skipper said the semifinal is a thing of the past now.

“There is no point thinking about what’s happened in the past. Now we need to be focused on the upcoming match against England.

“Getting off to a good start against them will definitely give us the right momentum and that is what we will be looking for against them,” Tete said.

India would be banking heavily on Lalremsiami, Sharmila Devi and Mumtaz Khan, who is India’s top-scorer with six goals, to deliver the goods upfront.

England, on the other hand, will be low on confidence after the 0-8 drubbing at the hands of Germany in the semifinal.

But vice-captain Ishika Chaudhary reiterated that India can’t afford to let go off chances against England.

“England is a good side and we watched videos from their previous matches. I just feel it is important for us to be focused on our game and ensure we score from the chances we create and be tight in our defending.

“It’s important we don’t allow space for them and we must play to our strengths,” said Chaudhary.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Day later, Congress expels Navjot Singh Sidhu loyalist Surjit Dhiman

2
Amritsar

Plum postings to 2 SIT members irk Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh

3
Entertainment

Nimrat Kaur gets a handwritten letter from Amitabh Bachchan; the actress can't control her happiness, check out her reaction

4
Punjab

Ex-MLA Surjit Dhiman expelled from party after he questions Raja Warring's appointment as Punjab Congress chief

5
Nation

Parboiled rice controversy: Telangana CM to lead TRS protest in Delhi; seeks 100 pc 'Punjab-like' procurement

6
Nation

Violence will not be tolerated, says JNU after students clash over non-veg food, Ram Navmi puja

7
Punjab

Private schools in Punjab to stay shut today to mark protest

8
Punjab

Give us time, will fulfil all promises: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

9
Trending

Watch: Mahila Congress chief confronts Union Minister Smriti Irani on rising fuel prices during flight

10
World

National Assembly to elect new Pakistan PM today

Don't Miss

View All
Mercury breaches 40°C mark; brief respite on April 13: Met
Chandigarh

Mercury breaches 40°C mark in Chandigarh; brief respite on April 13: Met

Heat rises, tourists rush to Manali, Kasol
Himachal

Heat rises, tourists rush to Manali, Kasol

Steal his look: Zelenskyy’s signature attire is out on sale, netizens call it ‘Iron man suit’
Trending

Steal his look: Zelenskyy’s signature attire is out on sale, netizens call it ‘Iron man suit’

Watch: Mahila Congress chief confronts Union Minister Smriti Irani on rising fuel prices during flight
Trending

Watch: Mahila Congress chief confronts Union Minister Smriti Irani on rising fuel prices during flight

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India? Pakistan PM’s ex-wife Reham Khan
Trending

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India, says Pakistan PM's ex-wife Reham Khan

Karan Johar’s endorsing matrimony advt leads to debate, it also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy
Entertainment

Karan Johar endorsing matrimony ad rakes up debate, also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy

Surviving traces of bygone era
Jalandhar

Surviving traces of bygone era

MP farmer dances atop his garlic as rate plunged from Rs 1000 to Rs 300 per quintal in wholesale Mandi
Trending

Hope crushed, MP farmer dances over his garlic as he gets paid Rs 3 per kg in wholesale market

Top Stories

Video: JNU students clash over non-veg food, Ram Navami puja; cops say 6 injured

Violence will not be tolerated, says JNU after students clash over non-veg food, Ram Navmi puja

Police have filed FIR against unidentified ABVP students

Shehbaz Sharif set to be elected new Pakistan PM

Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: Shehbaz Sharif set to be elected new PM

Imran Khan tried to ‘replace’ army chief: Media reports | Bi...

Lawmakers from Imran Khan's party to resign from National Assembly and fight for freedom: Fawad Chaudhry

Lawmakers from Imran Khan's party to resign from National Assembly and fight for freedom: Fawad Chaudhry

Imran Khan also decides to quit as a member of the National ...

Telangana’s KCR leads protest in Delhi; gives 24-hour deadline to Centre for paddy procurement

Telangana Chief Minister KCR leads protest in Delhi; gives 24-hour deadline to Centre for paddy procurement

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait expresses solidarity with CM K Chan...

Refuting opposition charge, Punjab DGP cites figures to show that murders in state on the decrease

Refuting opposition charge, Punjab DGP cites figures to show that murders in state have decreased

Says Punjab this year has seen 158 murders till now as again...

Cities

View All

Plum postings to 2 SIT members irk Amritsar MLA

Plum postings to 2 SIT members irk Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh

Mobile phones continue to be sneaked inside Amritsar Central Jail

Private schools of Amritsar will remain closed today

De-addiction drugs out of stock in Tarn Taran, patients up in arms

Unscheduled power cuts irk Amritsar residents

Mansa youth confronts minister with ‘chitta’

Mansa youth confronts minister with 'chitta'

No halt for train, Bhucho residents block railway track

Mercury breaches 40°C mark; brief respite on April 13: Met

Mercury breaches 40°C mark in Chandigarh; brief respite on April 13: Met

Three gunshots fired at man in Mohali Phase 5 market, car taken away

Day 1: Few turn up for paid booster shot in Chandigarh

Jobless youth, school kids, labourers ferried to venue of Haryana CM Khattar's Jan Vikas rally

World Homeopathy Day celebrated at Mohali

Clash of students at JNU hostel unfortunate: Delhi home minister

Clash of students at JNU hostel unfortunate: Delhi home minister

Violence will not be tolerated, says JNU after students clash over non-veg food, Ram Navmi puja

Want to see what improvements BJP brought in Gujarat govt schools in 27 years: Manish Sisodia

Crores wasted by ordnance factories: CAG

Orange alert on heatwave in Delhi

Centre seeks report on child labour at potato farms

Centre seeks report on child labour at potato farms in Kapurthala

Notice served on Jalandhar school over sale of books at designated place

Not paid salaries, PUNBUS staff threaten strike

My aim is to set up govt college, stadium says Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, Phillaur MLA

Policy for safeguarding interests of NRIs on govt agenda: Minister

Nine-year-old missing boy found murdered in Ludhiana

Nine-year-old missing boy found murdered in Ludhiana

Complete storm water drainage project on war footing: Chandigarh Road residents

No fresh Covid case in Ludhiana district

BJP takes out 'bhagwa' march on Ram Navami in Ludhiana

Focus on improving health, education says Daljit Singh Grewal, Ludhiana East MLA

7 held for kabaddi promoter’s murder

Patiala: 7 held for kabaddi promoter's murder

Excise officials raid book shops in Patiala

No plan to merge depts: Punjabi University