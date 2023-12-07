Junior World Cup: India need to guard against complacency in crucial Spain clash

Kuala Lumpur, December 6

Their campaign has started off positively but India must guard against complacency when they face Spain in their second Pool C match of the FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup here tomorrow.

Vice-captain Araijeet Singh Hundal scored a hat-trick as India beat South Korea 4-2 in their opener yesterday.

But India’s coach CR Kumar was not too satisfied with the performance and said his team needs to be more clinical and avoid conceding unnecessary penalty corners. India conceded six penalty corners, while earning just two against Korea.

“We are very happy that we got the three points and that’s the positive side. But we have to more clinical in both circles. We conceded two goals from penalty corners which we need to pay attention to,” Kumar said. “We gave away too many penalty corners, six in the whole game where we had just two. We need to be more cautious.”

India are striving to secure their fourth podium finish in the event after having won the tournament twice in 2001 (Hobart) and 2016 (Lucknow). India had clinched silver in 1997 in Milton Keynes, England.

Skipper Uttam Singh and his deputy Hundal are among the few players who also featured in the last edition of the tournament in Bhubaneswar, where India finished fourth after losing to France in the bronze medal playoff.

The Spaniards, who won bronze in the 2005 edition in Rotterdam, are India’s toughest opponent in the pool. But going by form, India will start as favourites tomorrow.

The Indians played an attacking game from the onset against South Korea and would look to continue in the same vein. Their defence, though, will have to be cautious against counterattacks, which the Koreans used to great effect to earn penalty corners. Spain too would be looking to exploit that area. — PTI

Pakistan hold Dutch

Pakistan fought back from two goals down to draw 3-3 against Netherlands. Belgium netted three goals in three minutes during a clinical second quarter to set up their 4-0 win against New Zealand. France’s better-quality possession and good discipline earned them a 2-0 victory over Germany who had more circle entries in their clash. Defending champions Argentina continued with their winning ways, posting a 4-0 victory over hosts Malaysia.

