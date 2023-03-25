Just for the record: Ronaldo, Kane scale new heights

London, March 24
It was a record-breaking night for Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane as qualifying for the European Championship in 2024 got underway.
Already the leading scorer in men’s international football, the 38-year-old Ronaldo now has more international appearances than any other male player after racking up No. 197 in Portugal’s 4-0 win over Liechtenstein.
The former Real Madrid and Manchester United striker marked the occasion by converting a penalty and adding another second-half goal to move onto 120 in international matches.
Kane, meanwhile, became England’s outright leading scorer of all time by netting a first-half penalty in a 2-1 win against Italy. It lifted Kane to 54 goals for his country, one more than Wayne Rooney.
Qualifying for Euro 2024, which will take place in Germany, started three months after the World Cup finished. — AP
