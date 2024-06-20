Justin Sammons named head coach of Zimbabwe’s men’s cricket team

Harare, June 20
Zimbabwe Cricket said Wednesday it had appointed South African Justin Sammons as its new men’s head coach.
Sammons was a former batting coach with his home country’s national team, the Proteas.
Dave Houghton resigned as Zimbabwe’s head coach last year after the country failed to qualify for the ongoing Twenty20 World Cup in the US and West Indies.
Sammons will lead Zimbabwe for the first time in a five-match T20 series against India in Zimbabwe beginning July 6 in Harare, where all the T20s are being played.
Dion Ebrahim, a former Zimbabwe batter, is Sammons’ assistant coach. Ebrahim represented Zimbabwe in 29 tests and 82 ODIs between 2001 and 2005, and has been a part of the coaching staff with the New Zealand senior men’s team.
“We are delighted to confirm Justin as head coach of the Zimbabwe senior men’s national team. He brings a wealth of coaching experience and a reputation of identifying, nurturing and developing some of the best young talent in South Africa,” Zimbabwe Cricket chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani said in a statement.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
UGC-NET exam cancelled to safeguard students’ interest, matter with CBI: Education Ministry
Fresh date to be announced soon, says Education Ministry Joi...
NEET, UGC-NET row: PM Modi unable to stop exam paper leaks, will raise issue in Parliament, says Rahul Gandhi
Rahul claims that during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, thousan...
Bihar candidate says he received leaked NEET paper with engineer uncle's help, was made to memorise it overnight
Govt on Wednesday cancels UGC-NET held on June 18, orders CB...
Patna High Court strikes down Bihar’s 50 to 65 per cent quota hike
A Division Bench headed by Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran pa...
Former India pacer David Johnson dies after falling from 4th-floor apartment; police probe on
In his prime, Johnson was member of a formidable Karnataka b...