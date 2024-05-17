Juve win 15th Italian Cup title

PTI

Rome, May 16

An early goal from Dusan Vlahovic was all Juventus needed to beat Atalanta 1-0 on Wednesday in the Italian Cup final to cap what had been a disappointing season with a trophy. Vlahovic scored four minutes in by finishing off a counterattack.

It’s Juve’s record-extending 15th Italian Cup title.

Juventus have fallen to fourth place in Serie A and there has been speculation that Massimiliano Allegri won’t return as coach.

Allegri lost his cool in stoppage time when he grew angry at a decision, prompting him to rip off his jacket and be shown a red card for sarcastically applauding the referee.